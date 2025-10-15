Swift police action foils North kidnapping

Four men appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court on October 13, facing an range of serious criminal charges, including kidnapping, fraud, robbery with aggravating circumstances, impersonating a police official, and unlawful possession of an automatic firearm and ammunition.

This comes after an incident on October 10, when a 42-year-old man allegedly was kidnapped by the accused, who were dressed in Hawks-branded T-shirts.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, the men stopped the victim’s vehicle at around 10:00 and falsely identified themselves as members of the elite crime-fighting unit.

Mahanjana said one of the suspects pointed a rifle at the victim, ordered him out of his vehicle, and handcuffed him before covering his head with a T-shirt.

The suspects then allegedly forced the man into a white Golf GTI and drove off.

While driving along the R80 highway, their plan reportedly began to unravel when members of the Tshwane Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) noticed the suspicious vehicle with four occupants and a man who appeared to be restrained.

Upon inspection, the officers discovered that the registration number on the Golf GTI belonged to a different vehicle.

“A search of the car led to a shocking discovery as police recovered an AK-47 rifle, several rounds of live ammunition, dashboard blue lights, cable ties, a siren, and police-branded T-shirts.

“The officers immediately arrested the four suspects and rescued the victim,” said Mahanjana.

She said the suspects face multiple counts under the Firearms Control Act and the Criminal Procedure Act, in addition to kidnapping and robbery charges.

The matter was postponed to October 20 for a bail application.

