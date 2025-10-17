German School launches first school exchange with Romania

The Deutsche Internationale Schule Pretoria (DSP) in the east of Pretoria marked a significant milestone with the launch of its first-ever school exchange programme with Romania.

In a special welcome ceremony held on October 13, DSP officially received learners and teachers from the Honterus Gymnasium in Kronštadt, Romania.

The event was attended by Monica-Cecilia Sitaru, Romanian Ambassador; Bianca Dortmuth, Head of the Political Department at the German Embassy; Manuel Haß, school principal; and Renate Küppers, DSP’s exchange co-ordinator.

Representing the Romanian side were Radu Chivãrean, Principal of Honterus Gymnasium, accompanied by Sabine-Maya Schlattner and Carol Szabolcs, the school’s exchange co-ordinators.

DSP spokesperson Anja Schlüter said the visiting learners, who come from German-speaking families, were hosted by DSP families from October 5–15.

“The exchange focuses on a joint exploration of South Africa’s 20th-century history and aims to foster intercultural understanding and long-term collaboration between the two schools.”

Schlüter said a reciprocal visit to Romania is planned for 2026.

“Beyond the academic and cultural exchange, the Romanian group is also discovering South Africa’s natural and historical diversity,” she explained.

Haß explained their programme included a game drive and visits to key heritage sites such as the Cullinan Diamond Mine, Freedom Park, and the Voortrekker Monument.

“This exchange represents a wonderful opportunity for learners to engage in meaningful dialogue, broaden their perspectives, and build friendships across borders,” said Haß.

He added that the partnership between DSP and Honterus Gymnasium reflects the school’s ongoing commitment to international learning and cultural connection values.

