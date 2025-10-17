High water consumption strains Mabopane reservoir

The Tshwane metro has sounded the alarm over worsening water shortages in Mabopane and nearby areas after soaring consumption caused a sharp drop in local reservoir levels.

The Mabopane Main Reservoir supplies several surrounding zones, but is struggling to recover, forcing the metro to implement emergency measures such as throttling water flow to stabilise the system.

Although supply was initially stable, the system is now under immense strain, resulting in low pressure and intermittent water availability in certain parts of the area.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said technical teams have been deployed to monitor the situation closely and implement immediate interventions to stabilise the network.

“The exceptionally high water demand has placed immense pressure on the supply system. Our teams are working around the clock to balance the flow and ensure the reservoir levels are restored,” explained Mashigo.

As part of short-term measures, the metro has introduced throttling, reducing the outgoing water supply, to allow the reservoir levels to recover.

While this intervention is necessary to prevent the system from collapsing completely, it may result in temporary low pressure or supply interruptions for residents.

The municipality has urged residents to use water responsibly during this period by avoiding non-essential activities such as watering gardens, washing cars or filling swimming pools.

“We appeal to residents to use water sparingly so that the system can stabilise sooner.”

Mashigo added that Tshwane appreciates the patience and co-operation of residents while the municipality works to restore normal water pressure.

He assured residents that the technical teams would continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as progress is made.

The metro reminded the public that sustainable water use is critical to preventing similar shortages in the future, especially during periods of high demand and hot weather conditions.

