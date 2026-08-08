Stolen vehicle and suspected gold found in Centurion

The Task Team arrested two men after officers intercepted a suspicious vehicle at the N1 South/N4 Brakfontein interchange on August 6.

The officers were conducting patrols in the area when they noticed a vehicle being driven suspiciously along the N1.

A vehicle enquiry revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

According to TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba, officers then searched the vehicle and its occupants.

“The vehicle was stopped after members noticed that it was being driven suspiciously. “A vehicle enquiry was conducted, and it was established that the vehicle had been reported stolen,” said Mahamba.

During the subsequent search, officers discovered a mineral believed to be gold in the suspects’ possession.

Both men were arrested and charged in connection with the possession of both the stolen vehicle. Photo supplied.

“The members also discovered [a mineral] suspected to be gold during the search. The [mineral was] confiscated and will be subjected to verification by the relevant authorities,” said Mahamba.

Both men were arrested and charged in connection with the possession of both the stolen vehicle and the suspected illegal mineral.

The stolen vehicle was handed over to the SAPS for further processing, while the suspected gold remains confiscated pending verification.

Mahamba said the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

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