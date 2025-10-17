Pretoria uncle behind bars for rape and sexual grooming

A 34-year-old man from Theresa Park, north of Pretoria, has been handed three life sentences for the repeated rape of his two young nieces and exposing his nephew to pornography.

The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court delivered the verdict, highlighting the severity of the crimes committed between 2013 and 2018.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) hailed the sentence as a victory for justice, with the court imposing additional penalties that will run concurrently with the life terms.

These include 25 years’ imprisonment for five counts of sexual assault, 12 years for three counts of exposing children to pornography, eight years for two counts of exposing his genitals to minors, and another eight years for attempted rape.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the offender’s name has been added to the National Register for Sex Offenders, and he has been declared unfit to work with children or possess a firearm.

Mahanjana said the victims, two nieces and a nephew, were all children at the time of the abuse.

“The elder niece endured the assaults from age six to 11, while her younger sister faced similar horrors from six to nine years old.

“The nephew was just six when exposed to explicit material. The incidents occurred at the grandparents’ home in Theresa Park, where the uncle resided,” said Mahanjana.

She said seizing opportunities when the grandparents were absent, he forced the children to view pornography on his phone and computer, exposed himself, and raped the girls.

The abuse came to light on April 8, 2018, when the older niece confided in her stepfather, after he became concerned about her behaviour.

This prompted the younger siblings to disclose their experiences, leading to a police report and the uncle’s arrest on October 12, 2018.

During the trial, the accused pleaded not guilty, alleging the accusations stemmed from a spurned romantic advance by the victims’ mother.

Prosecutor Hanlie du Preez dismantled this defence with robust evidence, including heartfelt testimonies from the three victims, which proved his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

In sentencing arguments, the defence sought mercy, citing the man’s status as a first-time offender, his youth, and his financial support for his parents.

Du Preez vehemently opposed leniency, emphasising the heinous nature of the offences, their prevalence in society, and the perpetrator’s lack of remorse.

She highlighted how he abused his position of trust as an uncle, inflicting profound psychological trauma on the vulnerable children.

Du Preez urged adherence to the prescribed minimum sentences to send a strong message.

Magistrate Piet Nel concurred with the state, noting the absence of remorse and the betrayal of familial bonds.

“The accused took advantage of young, vulnerable children,” Nel stated, stressing the court’s duty to protect society.

He found no compelling reasons to deviate from the minimum penalties, ensuring the sentence reflected the crimes’ gravity.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng, Advocate Marika Jansen van Vuuren, praised Du Preez’s dedication. “Each of these successful prosecutions is the culmination of months and even years of painstaking investigative and prosecutorial work and exemplifies hundreds of similar cases prosecuted successfully every day.”

Mahanjana said, “We must ensure a safe environment where children’s rights to dignity and safety are protected, and perpetrators face the full force of the law.”

