Local learner crowned Top Junior Scientist at Eskom Expo

A Tyger Valley College learner has made her school and city proud after scooping one of the top honours at the 2025 Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) held at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park last week.

Grade 9 learner Khushi Lall was named the Top Junior Scientist at this year’s event and awarded an R75 000 cash prize for her project titled Garlic: Nature’s Secret to Food Preservation.

Spokesperson of the expo JeVanne Gibbs said Lall represented the Northern Gauteng Region and impressed judges with her scientific approach, precision in the lab, and deep understanding of bacterial organisms such as Staphylococcus aureus.

“Her research explored how natural substances like garlic could help tackle global food preservation challenges caused by resistant microbes.”

According to the panel of chief judges, Lall demonstrated the kind of logical reasoning, analytical skill, and curiosity that mark a promising young scientist.

“Such scientific investigative skills combined with reasoning and logical thinking are the mark of a scientist in the making,” they said.

The annual Eskom Expo brings together top young scientists from South Africa and abroad, including participants from Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, India, and Russia.

This year’s event, which ran from October 6–10, celebrated innovation and creativity across various fields of science and engineering.

Eskom development foundation acting CEO Mologadi Motshele commended all participants for their hard work and curiosity.

“Eskom is incredibly proud of the young scientists who participated this year, gaining valuable knowledge, skills, and insights as they explore the dynamic fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation,” she said.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty added that young innovators like Lall are shaping the country’s scientific future.

“Your ingenuity, perseverance, and passion for discovery inspire us all,” he said.

“To students everywhere: let this be your spark. STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects open doors to solving global challenges and shaping the future.”

The expo concluded with the announcement of 30 gold, 77 silver, and 131 bronze medal winners.

Top learners stand a chance to represent South Africa at international science fairs in countries such as Taiwan, Tunisia, China, Indonesia, the USA, and Türkiye.

For Tyger Valley College, Lall’s achievement marks yet another milestone in fostering academic excellence and innovation among its learners.

