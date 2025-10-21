Ethics unit investigates billions in wasteful metro expenditure

The metro’s Mayoral Committee has welcomed significant progress in its fight against financial misconduct, after forensic investigators scrutinised R14.4-billion in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful (UIFW) expenditure during the 2024/25 financial year.

On October 14, the committee discussed the Ethics Management and Forensic Services 2024/25 Catalyst Report, which revealed successful investigations of R14.4-billion in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

According to mayor Nasiphi Moya, this figure marks a sharp improvement from the 2023/24 financial year, where over R1.2-billion in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure was investigated.

The Ethics Management and Forensic Services Division forms part of the City’s Group Audit and Risk (GAR) Department.

GAR’s core responsibilities include internal audits, risk management, and fraud and corruption investigations in the municipality.

It is responsible for ensuring financial crime prevention and detection. It aims to create an ethical culture, investigate wrongdoing, and bring unethical people to book.

“The city was flagged as having one of the highest UIFW balances in the country; however, our GAR Department successfully tackled the recorded UIFW, in addition to further identifying R1.4-billion that was undeclared,” Moya explained.

She said an amount of R3.3-billion has been recommended for recovery.

“The department completed 146 investigations and 65 criminal referrals to law enforcement. There were 349 officials referred for disciplinary action, and five officials were arrested.”

She added that there were 49 recorded control improvements.

“A total of 1 220 general forensic investigation cases were completed in the 2024/25 financial year.

“The results achieved by the city’s GAR Department are testament to the efforts made by officials and the championing of ethics and good governance by the multi-party coalition government.”

In a show of commitment to fighting corruption, GAR’s political oversight was transferred to the mayor’s office.

She said a key instrument to fighting corruption in the city is to ensure the GAR is capacitated with the skills and resources needed to guard against financial mismanagement.

Previously, Tshwane opposition parties criticised the decision to place GAR under the political oversight of the mayor.

Opposition parties, including the DA, have criticised the decision to place GAR under the political oversight of the mayor.

They say that under the current ANC, EFF, and ActionSA coalition, this move places a crucial oversight function directly under political control, compromising its independence and credibility.

However, the mayoral team responded to the DA’s concerns and said this move to place GAR under political oversight ensures accountability and shows that consequence management is taken seriously.

They claim that opposition parties are twisting the move for political gain, and that it boosts public trust by putting anti-corruption efforts under the city’s highest leadership.

Previously, GAR reported to the city manager via the Corporate and Shared Services department.

