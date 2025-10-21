North residents urged to step up for safety elections

The Pretoria North CPF has called on residents to take an active role in community safety by participating in the upcoming elections for Sector 1 and Sector 2 management, scheduled to take place on October 30.

The elections, which will be held in the SAPS Pretoria North precinct, aim to strengthen collaboration between residents and law enforcement through transparent and democratic representation.

Positions open for election include chairperson, vice chairperson, secretary, vice secretary, treasurer, and patrol co-ordinator for Sector 1, while vice secretary, treasurer, and patrol co-ordinator roles are open for Sector 2.

CPF spokesperson Lebo Moloi stated that the elections will provide an opportunity for community members to shape the future of policing and security within their neighbourhoods.

“The CPF is a platform where residents and SAPS work together to create safer environments.

“We encourage community members who are passionate about safety, accountability, and service to come forward and be part of the change,” explained Moloi.

Moloi added that the CPF depends on active public participation to succeed in its mission of promoting safety and ensuring better communication between police and residents.

She said, “It’s not just about attending meetings, it’s about being the eyes and ears of the community.

“Every resident has a role to play, whether by standing for a leadership position or by casting their vote.”

According to the CPF, all registered members of sectors 1 and 2 are eligible to vote, provided they are present at the election meeting.

Proxy votes will not be allowed, and each voter will have one vote per position.

Nominations for candidates close 72 hours before the election, with the original signed forms to be submitted at the SAPS Pretoria North Community Service Centre.

Moli said the election process will follow the CPF constitution, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Only original, completed, and signed nomination and acceptance forms will be considered valid.

The CPF emphasised that anyone nominated for multiple positions can only serve in one role if elected.

“A strong management structure helps us co-ordinate better with SAPS and community structures. Residents’ participation is vital to maintaining the integrity of community policing.”

The Pretoria North CPF has been instrumental in addressing local safety issues such as illegal dumping, drug abuse, and petty crime through co-ordinated patrols and partnerships with SAPS and neighbourhood watch groups.

Moloi urged residents to view the elections not merely as an administrative process, but as a collective responsibility.

“When communities unite behind their CPF, they send a strong message that safety is everyone’s business.

“We look forward to seeing Pretoria North residents show up, vote, and be part of building safer streets for all.”

Residents seeking nomination forms or additional details can contact the CPF office at SAPS Pretoria North or CPF Secretary Dawn Kellerman at 071 608 4732.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.