Ageing pipes and pressure blamed for Brampton road water burst

Tshwane Metro has confirmed that the burst water pipe on Brampton Road in Lynnwood Manor was repaired on October 22.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo attributed the incident to ageing infrastructure and high water pressure on the line.

“The Water and Sanitation team in Region 6 replaced a damaged section of the pipe, while the Roads and Transport Department will now repair the affected section of roadway,” said Mashigo.

Residents reported seeing large volumes of clean water flowing for hours before the leak was stopped. The metro said it is unable to quantify the total amount of water lost.

Mashigo said this is because the pipeline in question does not have a measuring device.

“The complaint was reported at around 08:08, and the city’s maintenance team arrived on site at around 09:30 the same day to effect repairs.”

He stated that the burst was caused by both ageing and high pressure on the pipeline and that a portion of the damaged pipe was replaced with a new one.

“Due to the absence of a meter or measuring device on the pipeline in question, it’s difficult to quantify the water loss due to the burst,” Mashigo said.

“The team responded promptly and carried out repairs.”

The affected section of Brampton Street, between Ashton and the bridge over the Moreleta Spruit, remains partially closed while road restoration work is scheduled to follow.

The metro continues to urge residents to conserve water amid ongoing restrictions, prompting renewed calls for the metro to prioritise upgrades to ageing infrastructure.

Aspirant candidate councillor Helen Alpino said she was on scene ‘at the crack of dawn’ after residents alerted her to the burst.

“By 05:45, millions of litres of clean water were already gushing into the sky from a massive pipe burst,” Alpino said.

She said the burst occurred just after a bend, making it extremely dangerous for motorists who could not see the flood of water ahead, and that the strong pressure had torn up the asphalt.

“It’s deeply frustrating that residents are urged to save every drop under water restrictions, yet the metro shows little urgency in protecting this precious resource,” she added.

The metro, however, maintains that its teams responded timeously once the incident was formally reported.

ALSO READ: Residents slam city’s ‘glossy’ progress reports amid real hardships

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.