Metro watchmen services questioned after municipal assets worth millions vanish in three months

The Freedom Front Plus has questioned the metro’s ability to safeguard property and manage public funds.

The party raised alarm over the metro’s deteriorating financial and asset management after municipal property worth R1.39-million, including vehicles and equipment, went missing in three months.

FF Plus councillor Mark Surgeon said, according to the city’s supply chain report for April to June, it clearly shows that the metro’s financial management and service delivery are in crisis.

Surgeon said the report reveals the city is in crisis, as it is unable to secure its own property or control how money is being spent.

“When vehicles and assets worth more than a million rand can vanish in one quarter, it’s a clear sign that something is seriously wrong.”

Surgeon added that if the metro cannot protect its own property, how can residents trust it to deliver reliable services?

He said the FF Plus is particularly concerned that the city spent R284.7-million on purchases without following supply chain management procedures, while a further R550-million in irregular expenditure is under investigation.

“That’s questionable spending in a single quarter. The money was supposed to go toward fixing roads, upgrading power infrastructure, and improving water supply,” he said.

Surgeon added that residents are now paying the price for the metro’s poor management, facing constant power outages, water interruptions, and crumbling roads.

“It’s not just financial chaos, it’s a service delivery collapse. The city is losing control of its assets, money, and accountability structures. This is a crisis of governance,” he said.

He also raised concern that underperforming contractors are still allowed to do business with the metro, despite repeated failures to meet standards.

“There seems to be no consequence management. Poor-performing suppliers are not blacklisted quickly enough, and residents are left to live with the results,” Surgeon said.

The FF Plus has called for stronger oversight, disciplinary action against negligent officials, and tighter co-operation with law enforcement to recover stolen assets.

“Taxpayers deserve accountability and transparency. The city must show it can manage resources responsibly and restore trust in its systems,” he concluded.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed the theft of the vehicles and equipment, saying the incidents are under police investigation.

“The vehicles were hijacked from officials who were on duty,” said Mashigo. “All cases were reported to the SAPS and the city’s insurance service provider with valid case numbers.”

He said the National Organised Crime Unit is working with the TMPD to track down a suspected syndicate believed to be targeting the city’s vehicles, especially in northern Pretoria.

“We have strengthened internal controls by enhancing fleet monitoring, adding more staff capacity, and improving system awareness,” Mashigo said.

“However, for security reasons, detailed information on these measures cannot be shared publicly.”

Mashigo added that all the city’s vehicles, equipment, and machinery are fully insured for damage or total loss, and efforts are ongoing to recover stolen property.

On the matter of irregular expenditure and procurement deviations, Mashigo said the spending was part of statutory reporting requirements under the Municipal Finance Management Act and forms part of the city’s routine governance processes.

“The R284.7-million reported in the fourth quarter relates mainly to contract extensions while the evaluation process was still underway. These extensions followed SCM processes, and the full report has been tabled before Council to ensure transparency.”

Mashigo said regarding the R550-million in irregular expenditure, the matter has been referred to the Municipal Public Accounts Committee for investigation.

“This ensures that due process is followed and appropriate oversight is exercised by the relevant structures of council,” he explained.

Mashigo said the city has also established a Restriction Register and Blacklisting Committee to deal with poor-performing suppliers.

“Once a supplier fails to correct underperformance despite remedial measures, they are added to the register and the matter is sent to the Blacklisting Committee, which then makes final recommendations to National Treasury,” he said.

He added that the city is working to improve tender turnaround times and address project delays by appointing more committees to finalise bids within the required 90 days.

“We are committed to strengthening accountability, improving oversight, and ensuring service delivery is not compromised,” Mashigo concluded.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.