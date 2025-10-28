Karatekas brings action to Moot market

Moot Hub Market in Pretoria came alive on Saturday, as the Moot Community joined forces with World Karate Day organisers to mark the global celebration in local style.

Visitors flocked to the market early in the morning, with demonstrations taking place between 08:00 and 10:00. Families brought children, grandparents, and friends to witness the dynamic performances, while the market itself offered a variety of stalls and activities for all ages.

The event celebrated not only the discipline and heritage of karate, but also the sense of community that martial arts fosters. Stalls set up by members of the Moot Community showcased local products and crafts, adding to the lively atmosphere of the market.

The highlight of the day was a series of karate demonstrations featuring participants from dojos and karate associations across Gauteng.

Among them was the Villieria Tigers Shorin-Ryu Shorinkan Karate Dojo, the oldest dojo in the Moot. Established in the 1970s, the dojo has remained a cornerstone of the local martial arts community for more than 50 years, adapting to changes in both location and leadership over time. The current chief instructor, Kyoshi Riaan Coetzee (7th Dan), continues to uphold its proud legacy of discipline, strength, and respect. Martial artists of all ages, from young beginners to seasoned senseis, demonstrated skill, focus, and precision, captivating the crowd with their performances.

World Karate Day, celebrated internationally each year, pays tribute to the values of discipline, strength, and unity inherent in the martial art. The Pretoria celebration offered locals the chance to experience that same spirit first-hand, making it a memorable day for both practitioners and spectators.

SOCIAL: World Karate Day celebrated at the Moot Hub Market. 25 October 2025

The karate demonstrations were a definite highlight, with martial artists of all ages. Link in Bio pic.twitter.com/M5CqsUzaCy — Pretoria Rekord (@RekordNewspaper) October 28, 2025

