Residents breathe new life into Muckleneuk’s Kruin Park

Once threatened by neglect and encroaching development, the nine-hectare Kruin Park Nature Reserve in Muckleneuk has become a model of community-driven conservation.

Residents established the Friends of Kruin Park group in 2005 and for two decades upheld the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA) vision of ‘Caring for the Earth in your Community’.

Every weekend, volunteers from Muckleneuk and Lukasrand roll up their sleeves to clear paths, remove invasive plants, and maintain the park’s delicate indigenous ecosystem.

Although the reserve is officially managed by the metro’s nature conservation division, much of its upkeep depends on community passion and persistence.

Titia Tabak, a member of the Friends of Kruin Park, said the park’s revival is a testament to local teamwork and environmental stewardship.

“The ridges and grasslands of Gauteng are critically endangered and under constant threat of development,” Tabak explained.

“That’s why every small reserve, like Kruin Park, matters so much. It’s about preserving what little natural space we still have left.”

Tabak, who also leads alien plant removal efforts, said the collaboration between residents and the city is crucial.

“Tshwane Nature Conservation doesn’t have enough resources or staff, so groups like ours step in to help protect indigenous plants, birds, and insects.”

The group continues to call on residents to get involved, whether by joining weekend work parties, assisting with signage, or simply spreading awareness about the reserve’s ecological importance.

“Caring for the park isn’t just environmental work, but community building,” said Tabak.

“Every person who joins helps keep this space alive for future generations.”

Resident Nellien Brewer praised the group’s dedication to preserving this wild corner of the suburb.

“We are so fortunate to have a little bit of wild nature right on our doorstep and fortunate to have people who treasure it and work to maintain it,” Brewer said.

“Thanks to Jane Burgess Clarke and Mark Theron, Kruin Park was saved from becoming a dump, and thanks to Titia and the Friends of Kruin Park, invasive plants are removed regularly.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.