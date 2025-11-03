Police probe surge in targeted robberies in Pretoria’s eastern areas

Residents in the east of Pretoria are being urged to stay alert and aware of their surroundings following a recent spike in follow-home armed robberies.

Criminals are reportedly targeting victims as they leave shopping malls, public places or work, tailing them to their homes before launching violent attacks.

According to Aris Ruyter from the Alpha Security Forum and Garsfontein CPF, several organised follow-home incidents, particularly jewellery-related robberies, have been reported in recent weeks.

“As we move into the festive season, we have already recorded at least three follow-home incidents in the east of Pretoria,” he said.

One of the most recent attacks occurred on October 28, when a couple was ambushed on Eendrag Road after being followed from another location.

“They were targeted for their jewellery,” Ruyter explained.

“The suspects pulled them from their vehicle, assaulted them, and forcibly removed their jewellery. The victims were hospitalised but are in stable condition.”

Ruyter said no shots were fired, but this incident highlights the level of planning behind these crimes.

“This was a deliberate and well-coordinated attack. SAPS and private security teams are working closely together, and the suspect vehicle has already been identified through shared intelligence,” he added.

He said the recurrence of such incidents points to an alarming pattern.

“This is the third similar robbery reported in the area in a short time. It’s organised crime, not random,” Ruyter warned.

To help residents stay safe, Ruyter urged residents to stay alert when leaving malls or restaurants. Criminals often observe parking areas, watching for jewellery, handbags or valuables.

He continued, saying people should avoid predictable routines. Change your routes and arrival times; consistency makes it easier for criminals to plan.

If you suspect you’re being followed, don’t stop. Drive to a safe, populated location such as a petrol station, security gate, or police station.

Try to limit distractions. Avoid using your phone while driving. Focus on your surroundings and the vehicles behind you. Make sure you keep your car secure. Lock doors and close windows, even during short drives or at intersections.

He added that it is important to report suspicious activity immediately to your local CPF, security control room or SAPS. Early alerts can prevent attacks.

Keep valuables discreet. Avoid wearing or displaying jewellery in public until you’re safely at home.

Ruyter emphasised that awareness is the community’s strongest defence.

“These crimes are fast, targeted, and avoidable if people remain vigilant. Trust your instincts and act immediately if something feels off.”

