Pretoria West crackdown targets illegal e-hailing operators and unlicensed vehicles

The TMPD recently cracked down on e-hailing drivers operating without proper accreditation, after 33 vehicles were impounded during an operation on various roads in Pretoria West.

On July 12, the TMPD Public Transport Unit conducted an operation in Pretoria West at the intersection of Es’kia Mphahlele Drive and Vom Hagen Street.

The operation resulted in 10 illegal e-hailing vehicles being impounded for operating without the prescribed documentation.

A further six vehicles were impounded on Eeufees Road and the N14 for the same offence.

The Public Transport Unit also continued its public safety operations on Eeufees Road and N14 to emphasise the National Land Transport Act (NLTA) as the primary law for restructuring and regulating the public transport systems.

The operation resulted in 17 illegal e-hailing vehicles being impounded for operating without a valid operating licence.

“The TMPD will not tolerate the unlawful operation of motor vehicles used for passenger transportation, as it endangers the public and increases the risk of passengers becoming victims of crime. The department urges motorists to comply with the law to avoid having their vehicles impounded and to help promote a safe and efficient public transport system,” the TMPD said in a social media post from the Communication Unit.

E-hailing drivers are urged to obtain their Public Transport Operating Licence specifically designated for e-hailing to avoid suffering a similar fate, as under the NLTA, transporting passengers for a fare without this official documentation is considered illegal.

To be compliant with the metro’s policies regarding e-hailing, drivers must possess the following:

An e-hailing operating licence: An official permit issued by the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity. Application receipts or temporary charter permits are no longer accepted as valid operating licences during traffic stops.

A professional driving permit (PrDP): A valid South African driving licence with a current PrDP classification for transporting passengers.

Identification documents: A certified copy of your South African ID, passport, or a valid work permit.

The vehicle registration and roadworthy certificate: Proof that the vehicle is registered, licensed, and certified as fully roadworthy.

The owner’s permission (if applicable): An official signed proxy or agency letter if the vehicle being driven is registered under another person’s or company’s name.

A clear criminal record check: Valid vetting documentation confirming the driver has no pending criminal investigations or convictions

Vehicle requirements include:

The geometric jurisdiction compliance: Your licence specifies your operational area. You may drop off outside your zone, but cannot pick up new fares until you return to your licensed territory.

Vehicle branding: The car must display clear platform decals or specific logos to distinguish it from private vehicles.

Safety features: A functional, hardwired panic button connected to a 24-hour emergency monitoring centre is compulsory.

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