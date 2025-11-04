Central residents urged to refrain from taking law into their hands

Pretoria Central police are urging residents not to resort to mob justice after a 22-year-old man was recently subjected to a citizen’s arrest and illegally detained.

The incident occurred on November 1 at around 03:30 on the corner of Thabo Sehume Street and Burgers Park, when police were alerted about the suspect being held by community members after being accused of being associated with a local group allegedly associated with crime in the community.

Police spokesperson, Constable Thabang Nkhumise, said the Crime Prevention Unit under the leadership of Captain Nthuteng Mogotsi received the call, which was referred to the sector’s vehicles on duty.

An immediate response was initiated by the police. Constable Mudau and Constable Maleka soon arrived at the scene with backup.

Nkhumise said that when police arrived, they found the man lying on the ground surrounded by a large group. The group told the police that the man was part of a group that has been ‘terrorising’ the community.

When the police searched the suspect, they found a 9mm pistol hidden on his left hip, along with 11 rounds of ammunition. The gun and ammunition were confiscated.

The man also needed medical assistance, as the group allegedly injured him.

Station Commander, Brigadier Hlengani Mashaba, welcomed the arrest and applauded the officers for their quick reaction.

He stated that appreciated the community’s efforts to eradicate crime, but also urged the public to be more cautious and not to take the law into their own hands as this might lead them into a whole lot of problems in regard to the law.

“We really understand the frustration of the community, and as the station, we are working around the clock to address lawlessness in our policing precinct, but private individuals are permitted to make a ‘citizen’s arrest’ under specific circumstances, such as when they are committing a serious offence.

“The suspect must be handed over to the police as soon as possible, ensuring their safety and the suspect’s safety,” Mashaba said.

The suspect was correctly charged in accordance with the Firearm Control Act, and he is currently under guard, receiving medical attention at a hospital. He will appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The arrest came about during a weekend of operations carried out in the area, which saw 27 suspects arrested for crimes ranging from serious crimes, such as assault, to less serious offences, such as drinking in public.

All the arrested suspects in the other cases are expected to appear at the Magistrates’ Court in due course.

