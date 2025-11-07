Pretoria packed with fun sports, music, and car shows

Pretoria is bursting with energy and entertainment this weekend, offering something for everyone, whether you’re a sports fan, music lover, foodie or just looking for family fun outdoors.

PadelGin at Africa Padel Brooklyn: Friday, Nov 7

Bring your friends and join PadelGin on Friday from 18:00 to 21:00 at Africa Padel Brooklyn.

Dress all in white and enjoy social padel matches, a live DJ and a complimentary welcome drink from a ginologist.

Tickets are R150 per person, and the event is hosted in partnership with Africa Padel and No Strings Padel.

Community Run at The Park Shopping Centre: Saturday, Nov 8

Start your Saturday morning on an active note at The Park Shopping Centre’s Community Run at 06:30.

Entry is free and the 5km offers participants a chance to get moving, meet fellow community members, and enjoy the outdoors.

All ages and fitness levels are welcome.

The Greatest Show at LeSi Restaurant: Saturday, Nov 8

Dine with a twist at LeSi Restaurant while singing waiters entertain you with unforgettable performances.

Early bird tickets cost R80 per person, with a R100 non-refundable cover charge and 15% service fee excluded.

Come early at 18:00 as the show starts at 18:30. Booking is essential.

UP Classical Concert Series: Shape of Water: Sunday, Nov 9

Experience a night of reflection and music at the University of Pretoria’s Classical Concert Series.

On the programme are works by André Previn, Frank Bridge, Altus Hendricks, and Jake Heggie, performed by an ensemble of talented lecturers and guest artists.

The concert promises a deeply moving evening for classical music enthusiasts.

Old Motor Show by Pretoria Old Motor Club: Sunday, Nov 9

Car and bike lovers can head to the Old Motor Show, featuring mostly Japanese vehicles and invited clubs.

Admission is R30 per person, with children free. Enjoy refreshments, braai and picnic facilities, and soak up the vibrant car culture this Sunday.

