Four suspects killed in foiled CIT heist

Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, foiled a cash-in-transit robbery in Bronkhorstspruit on Friday, November 7.

Four suspects were fatally wounded in the shootout, while a fifth suspect was arrested.

According to Captain Tintswalo Sibeko, provincial police spokesperson, the police received a tip-off about the planned robbery and swiftly responded.

“A team of law enforcement officers acted on information and spotted a white Fiat on the R25 towards Bronkhorstspruit. As they tried to stop it, the suspects started shooting, and a shootout ensued,” she explained.

She said three suspects were killed on the spot. A second vehicle, a white Toyota Corolla, was spotted in the Welbekend area.

“Another shootout followed, leaving a fourth suspect dead and one fleeing on foot. An AK-47 rifle with two magazines was recovered,” she explained.

Sibeko said further investigation led the police to a safe house in Dennilton, Limpopo Province, where explosives and a hijacked Mercedes-Benz were recovered. A fifth suspect, who thought he had escaped, was captured.

“We are working together to ensure that those who intend to commit crimes in the province are dealt with swiftly and decisively,” said Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Fred Kekana. “I commend the officers involved in this operation for their bravery and professionalism. We will continue to work tirelessly to prevent and combat crime in Gauteng,” he said.

The police are investigating a case of attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms, amongst other crimes.

