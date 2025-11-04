Mamelodi business robbery suspects jailed, stolen goods recovered

Police in Limpopo have tracked down and arrested seven suspects from Mamelodi linked to a business robbery that occurred at the Ice Cream Factory in the Polokwane CBD on November 3 at around 09:00.

The intelligence-driven operation was executed within an hour after the incident, leading to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of four firearms with live ammunition, stolen goods, and a white Audi S3 used during the commission of the crime.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the armed suspects stormed into the factory, accosted employees and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash, various items and cellphones before fleeing the scene.

Ledwaba said the police were acting on a tip-off.

“Operational teams traced the suspects to a safe house in the Zorra Section, Solomondale in the Sebayeng policing area near Mankweng,” said Ledwaba.

The multidisciplinary team, comprising the Provincial Tracking Team, Provincial Investigation Unit, Capricorn District Detectives, Mankweng Task Team, Sebayeng Crime Prevention and private security partners swiftly pounced on the suspects.

The suspects were found consuming alcohol.

One suspect opened fire on police and managed to flee, while six men between the ages of 28 and 52 and a 34-year-old female homeowner were arrested. The six are all from Mamelodi.

Ledwaba added that preliminary investigations confirmed that the recovered Audi S3 was used during the Polokwane robbery.

Stolen items were also recovered.

The suspects are facing charges of business robbery, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and possession of stolen goods.

They are expected to appear before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on November 5.

Further investigations are underway to link them to other business robberies committed in Limpopo, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga.

Acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, commended the collaborative effort and precision displayed by all the operational teams involved.

“The swift tracking and arrest of these suspects demonstrate the SAPS’s unwavering commitment to dismantling organised criminal groups,” said Scheepers.

“We call upon the public to report suspicious behaviour to law enforcement authorities and isolate all those who team up with thugs from other provinces.

“Limpopo will never be a playground for criminals. We shall, together with our communities, guard it with the jealousy it deserves,” warned Scheepers.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.