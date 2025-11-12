Metro continues switching on Fort West substations

Through the Energy and Electricity Business Unit (EEBU), the Tshwane Metro has recently powered up four new mini substations in Fort West near Lotus Gardens in the west of Pretoria.

Under the name #SwitchOnTshwane, the programme launched in early October by the MMC for Utility Services, Frans Boshielo, is aimed at bringing faster connections and brighter streets to the metro.

Last week, the team led by Boshielo and the EEBU Group Head, Dr Ndivho Lukhwareni, switched on the substations which will provide electricity to 180 households and installed prepaid meters in Ward 7, Region 3.

The landmark project, executed under the #SwitchOnTshwane initiative, will provide formal and safe electricity connections to 180 previously underserved households, phase 2 is now complete, with with meters installed.

Boshielo said energising marks the culmination of dedicated planning and infrastructure development aimed at improving the quality of life for residents.

“This is a proud moment for the City of Tshwane and the community of Fort West Ext 4. Energising these four mini substations is not just about flipping a switch: it’s about switching on hope, opportunity, and dignity.

“Reliable electricity is a fundamental service that enhances safety, enables education, supports small businesses, and improves overall living conditions. The success of Ward 7 demonstrates the tangible progress being made in line with this commitment,” said Boshielo.

The reported benefits of #SwitchOnTshwane include: reduced crime and accidents, it encourages community interaction and evening activities, safer streets to support small businesses, and enhances the overall living environment and sense of well-being.

This achievement follows the successful completion of phase 1, with meters installed in 150 houses.

The electrification project will continue throughout all remaining phases. Phase 3 consists of 184 houses, which is 40% completed, including house connections.

Phase 4 consists of 176 houses, and is scheduled to be started in January 2026, with planned completion in June.

“The goal is the complete energisation of the entire area. The City of Tshwane acknowledges the patience and co-operation of the Fort West community and reaffirms its dedication to continuing such vital electrification projects across the municipality.

“We remain committed to powering more communities and improving the quality of life for our residents,” Boshielo added.

