Illegal truck finally impounded

An truck that had been operating illegally since 2017 has finally been caught and impounded by the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD).

The TMPD continues to take decisive action to keep residents, commuters and motorists safe across Tshwane roads.

Recently, the Tshwane Metro Police conducted operations in various areas across the city to clamp down on unroadworthy vehicles, vehicles operating without licence discs and drivers without driving licences.

MMC for Community Safety, Hannes Coetzee said on November 8, a member of the Overload Control Operations Unit intercepted an articulated vehicle on the R566 and Soutpan Road carrying goods without a valid licence disc.

“Further inspection at the Akasia weighbridge revealed that the trailer was over 100% overloaded, and records showed the vehicle had been suspended from use and last licensed in 2017,” he explained.

Coetzee said the vehicle has been impounded, and the owner would be held accountable for all associated fees.

In a concurrent operation, TMPD conducted road enforcement on the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch, impounding nine minibuses for serious violations of the National Land Transport Act, 2009.

According to Coetzee, motorists are reminded that all vehicles must be roadworthy, properly licensed and compliant with traffic regulations. The safety of Tshwane’s roads is non-negotiable, he said.

Coetzee stresses that this is not mere enforcement for its own sake, it is about ensuring the safety and well-being of every resident in the city.

“Overloaded and unroadworthy vehicles are a direct threat to life and property, and TMPD will continue to act decisively against those who flout the law.”

He called on all citizens and vehicle owners to take personal responsibility and support these efforts to make the streets safer for everyone.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.