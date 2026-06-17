Total of 20 undocumented foreign nationals arrested on Youth Day

Twenty undocumented foreign nationals were arrested in Centurion on Youth Day during a by-law enforcement operation conducted by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

The arrests were made on Tuesday, June 16, in Raslouw, Heuweloord and Hennopspark, where officers carried out compliance inspections as part of ongoing law enforcement efforts.

According to the TMPD, the 20 individuals were arrested for allegedly contravening the Immigration Act 13 of 2002 by being in the country illegally.

The operation formed part of a broader by-law enforcement initiative aimed at ensuring compliance with South African laws and municipal regulations.

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The TMPD said such operations are aligned with the department’s strategic objectives to promote lawfulness and maintain public safety across the City of Tshwane.

“The operations are part of the departmental strategic plan aimed at ensuring that all residents of the City of Tshwane are abiding by the laws and regulations set forth in the Constitution of the country,” the department said.

The arrested individuals were processed and handed over for further legal and immigration-related procedures.

TMPD said it remains committed to enforcing the law and maintaining the safety and security of all people living and working within its jurisdiction.

The department added that similar operations will continue across Tshwane as part of its ongoing efforts to address by-law violations and other forms of non-compliance.

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