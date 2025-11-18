Police seize R500k worth of illicit cigarettes

Pretoria Central Police officers recently made a large bust of illicit cigarettes worth over R500 000 on Eeufees Road.

The bust took place on November 14 around 10:00, and two men were apprehended during the bust.

“The members had stopped a white Volkswagen Crafter with two occupants. They requested permission to search the bus, and upon opening, they discovered several boxes containing packets of cigarettes.

“After questioning, it was discovered that they did not have valid documentation to transport and trade [the cigarettes],” spokesperson, Constable Thanbang Nkhumise said.

An expert, Captain Masemola of the Seizure of Illicit Products unit, arrived on the scene and confirmed that the requirements in terms of regulations surrounding the tobacco trade had not been met by the men.

The two were immediately taken to the station, a case was opened, the men were charged, and then released with a fine.

The case is still under investigation, and further information will be published when the magistrate’s court issues a ruling.

The station commander of Pretoria Central SAPS, Brigadier Hlengani Gibin Mashaba, welcomed the arrest and urged the public to refrain from illicit trading in products which are regulated, as this costs the country billions in lost excise and VAT revenue annually.

He further urged the community to report any wrongdoing, which they can do anonymously by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111, the SAPS Emergency number 10111 or the mobile emergency number 112.

