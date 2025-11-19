Police probe deadly shooting near Wonderboom A Re Yeng station on M1

A tragic early-morning shooting at the A Re Yeng bus stop on the M1 in Wonderboom, near Pretoria North which left two people dead and one critically injured.

The incident has prompted a full-scale investigation by the police.

The incident occurred about 06:30 on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the busy morning commuter corridor.

According to police, the violence unfolded when a 38-year-old man driving a white Kia sedan stopped along the northbound lane, climbed out of his vehicle with a firearm in hand, and approached a white Nissan Almera ahead of him.

The occupants of the Almera were a 28-year-old male driver and a 26-year-old female passenger.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said preliminary reports indicate that the suspect opened fire on the two victims at close range.

“The suspect allegedly fired several shots at the occupants of the Nissan Almera before the vehicle continued moving forward for roughly 150m and came to a stop,” he said.

After shooting several rounds into the car, the suspect reportedly turned the gun on himself, and committed suicide at the scene.

Emergency medical services were called in immediately. Paramedics declared the 26-year-old female passenger dead on arrival, while the 28-year-old male driver was stabilised on site.

He was transported to Kalafong Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The 38-year-old suspect was also declared dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Van Dyk said crime scene management teams worked meticulously through the morning to gather evidence.

“The firearm used in the incident was recovered and will undergo forensic and ballistic analysis. Our members are collecting all possible evidence to help establish what led to this tragic event,” he confirmed.

Police have opened cases of murder, attempted murder, and an inquest.

While the motive behind the shooting is still unknown, investigators are exploring all possibilities, including whether the victims were specifically targeted, and if the incident stemmed from a personal or domestic dispute.

Major-General Samuel Thine, District Commissioner of Tshwane, has urged the public to remain calm and allow the investigation to unfold.

He emphasised the importance of community co-operation, encouraging anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“This is a deeply unsettling incident for the Pretoria North community. We are committed to uncovering the full circumstances surrounding this shooting and ensuring justice for the victims and their families,” said Van Dyk.

