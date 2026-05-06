Veteran officer retires after 42 years of service

The TMPD has officially bid farewell to Superintendent KH Johnson, marking the end of an extraordinary 42-year career in public service.

A farewell event was held on April 30 at the Tshwane Leadership and Management Academy.

TMPD spokesperson Puleng Motholo said Superintendent Johnson began his career with the then-Pretoria government in 1984 before joining the TMPD when it was established in 2002.

“Throughout his tenure, he served with integrity and commitment, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and superiors,” she said.

Motholo mentioned that for the past 24 years, he has been stationed at the TMPD Academy as an instructor, imparting his knowledge and expertise to the next generation of officers.

The TMPD Head of Academy, Brigadier Mahlangu, expresses her gratitude to Johnson for his unwavering dedication and wishes him a well-deserved retirement.

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