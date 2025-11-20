Eight councillors face fire for failure to submit FY declaration

Eight councillors out of the 214 in the metro have been referred to the Rules and Ethics Section 79 Committee for failing to submit their 2025/26 financial year declaration of interest forms.

A declaration of interest is a formal statement made by an individual to disclose any existing personal, financial, or other interest that could create a conflict of interest with their professional duties or responsibilities, particularly in contexts like public service, university employment, or commercial bidding.

Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) chairperson Godwin Ratikwane said the declaration forms were sent to councillors during the first week of the 2025/26 financial year.

“As of 8 September, 206 councillors had complied, with eight councillors failing to submit their forms by the time the report was tabled,” he explained.

Ratikwane said at the MPAC committee meeting on Friday, November 9, the committee deliberated on multiple reports tabled before it.

These included the report on the declaration of interest forms completed or updated by councillors for the 2025/26 financial year from the office of the Chief Whip of Council.

He said Schedule 1 of the Municipal Systems Act (Act 32 of 2000): Code of Conduct for Councillors 7(1) states:

When elected or appointed, a councillor must within 60 days declare in writing to the municipal manager the following financial interests held by that councillor:

– Shares and securities in any company

– Membership of any close corporation

– Interest in any trust

– Directorships

– Partnerships

– Other financial interests in any business undertaking

– Employment and remuneration

– Interest in property

– Pension

– Subsidies, grants, and sponsorship by any organisation.

“Failure to submit the declaration of interest within the stipulated period is a violation of the abovementioned act,” Ratikwane explained.

He said the committee, after deliberating on the report, decided to refer the eight councillors to the Rules and Ethics Section 79 Committee for non-compliance or failure to submit their declaration of interest forms on time.

“The MPAC remains committed to promoting ethical conduct, transparency, and public trust by ensuring potential conflicts are known and managed. The committee continues to reinforce ethical behaviour and accountability, especially among public servants within the municipality.”

