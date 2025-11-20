Water interruption in Die Wilgers and nearby areas due to maintenance

Parts of Pretoria east are experiencing a water supply interruption today until 16:00 due to maintenance work.

The metro’s Water and Sanitation Business Unit is carrying out a tie-in connection of the pressure reducing valve chamber to the existing water network on the corner of Simon Vermooten and Furrow roads in Die Wilgers.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo the work is anticipated to take eight hours to complete – from 08:00 until 16:00.

The following areas will be affected:

– Die Wilgers

– La Montagne

– North-west section of Equestria.

“The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may arise as a result of the abovementioned work,” said Mashigo.

Mashigo said residents are urged to keep on using grey water to water gardens and flush toilets and report water leaks, burst pipes, and all incidents where water is wasted.

He said where possible, water-saving devices should be installed.

Residents should make water conservation part of their lives by making use of these tips: Install a low-flow shower head and tap aerators, where possible; use a dual-flush toilet cistern; plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden; use a broom instead of a hosepipe when cleaning driveways or patios; collect rainwater to reuse in the garden or wash the car; and cover the swimming pool to reduce water evaporation.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.