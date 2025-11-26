Residents urged to report pickpocketing as cases rise in Hatfield

Brooklyn police and the Hatfield City Improvement District (CID) have issued a warning to students and residents as pickpocketing continues to trouble the precinct, particularly in high-traffic areas frequented by young people and commuters.

Police spokesperson Johan van Dyk said pickpocketing remains a concern in the Brooklyn policing area, even though an increase in reported cases has not yet shown in official statistics.

He said that many incidents go unreported because victims often realise too late that their belongings are missing.

“Most of the cases occur when victims carry their valuables carelessly, making it easy for criminals to act without being noticed,” said Van Dyk.

He urged residents to keep valuables such as cellphones inside bags or purses rather than in their hands or pockets.

Van Dyk added that bags should be securely closed, and where possible, fitted with a small lock.

He also advised people to carry their bags in front, where they can see and feel them.

“Brooklyn SAPS encourages the community not to place valuables inside backpacks as you will not see or feel when the backpack is opened and valuables are removed,” he said.

Van Dyk also warned against using cellphones or wearing headsets while walking, as this reduces awareness and increases vulnerability.

He also advised residents not to display cash or bank cards openly when paying for items, and to travel in pairs or groups whenever possible, especially at night or in quiet areas.

“Crowded places such as bus stops, shopping centres, markets and events remain hotspots for pickpocketing.”

Van Dyk called on community members to report any suspicious behaviour to the police, patrollers or local security personnel.

“The community is encouraged to remain alert and proactive regarding personal safety.

Working together, we can reduce opportunities for criminals and help keep our policing area safe,” he said.

Hatfield CID manager Deon van Rensburg echoed the warning, saying the end of the academic year and the end of exams have led to more students going out to venues in Hatfield, where criminals are targeting phones.

He said pickpocketing has ‘become a norm’ in the precinct and urged students to be extra careful when strangers approach them.

“Be careful when someone asks for a handshake or bumps into you,” he said.

Van Rensburg also appealed to victims to report incidents, explaining that when the CID apprehends suspects, they cannot be held if no official case has been opened.

