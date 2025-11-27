Campaign raises awareness about underage drinking

Liquor traders were reminded to comply with the Liquor Act, and matric learners warned to think twice before engaging in any Pens Down events this year.

This message comes from the members of Concerned Tshwane Liquor Trader Association, who took to the streets of Mamelodi on Tuesday, raising awareness against underage drinking.

They held a door-to-door campaign at Ikageng Community Hall.

Oupa Mthombeni from the Concerned Tshwane Liquor Traders Association said the aim was to remind liquor traders to make money for a good cause, not by killing society by selling liquor to underaged children.

Mthombeni said they have joined forces with law enforcement agencies to remind liquor traders to comply with the Liquor Act going into the holiday season.

The warning arrives ahead of a celebration by matriculants dubbed ‘Pens down’. It is usually celebrated after finishing the final year examinations.

However, the message goes to everyone, including parents, he said. “They need to be responsible by taking part in the fight against underage drinking.”

The organisation said they are working with almost everyone in the campaign: SAPS, metro police, Tshwane Mental Health and organisations dealing with drug and substance abuse.

He said learners need to focus on their future.

“Terrible things occur during these engagements, such as rape resulting in teenage pregnancy, child trafficking, missing children, and fights.

“We don’t want to see tavern owners not complying, selling liquor, and playing music all night long, disturbing their neighbours.”

Mthombeni said they also wanted to encourage tavern owners to take care of their customers and make sure they didn’t sell alcohol to drunk people and pregnant women.

“We are approaching the festive season, and people are getting bonuses from their workplaces. Make sure your customers do not overspend and finish all their money.

“They should also spend wisely during the festive season and not forget school uniforms and stationery for children going to school,” he said.

Another issue, he added, was gender-based violence when parents overspend money and fight with their partners in front of their children.

