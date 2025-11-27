Hijacking suspect arrested after car chase and shootout

Pretoria West police officers arrested one male suspect for possession of a stolen vehicle on the 26th of November, after tracing the vehicle to Danville.

The Crime Prevention Unit, alongside Cartrack, traced the vehicle, a red VW Polo, after receiving information regarding the hijacking.

Spokesperson Constable Sibongile Vuma said backup forces were called to the scene.

“While moving in on Morkel Street, members managed to identify the hijacked vehicle and sirens and blue lights were activated to stop the hijacked vehicle. The suspect started to run away from the members, and a chase ensued,” Vuma said.

“The SAPS airwing chopper was activated to assist members on the ground till the vehicle came to a stop on Van Broekhuizen [Street] after it crashed into a tree.

Vuma said while officers cautiously approached the hijacked vehicle, the suspect jumped out and withdrew a firearm from his waist and pointed it at the officers.

She said the officers retaliated by firing several shots at him. The suspect was hit.

Police recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, gloves, stained cash and a cellphone during the processing of the scene.

Necessary role players were summoned to the scene, and it was processed accordingly. The vehicle was taken to SAPS’s Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit for safeguarding and further investigation.

The Pretoria West police management applauded the officers for their swift response and reminded them to take necessary precautions when attending to such information. “Safety first at all times, and keep up the good work.”

The suspect, still recovering, has been charged with hijacking and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing.

