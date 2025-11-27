Mamelodi woman missing for three weeks

Police needs help in locating 44-year-old Raesibe Lucy Magoele from Ext 18 in Mamelodi East, who went missing on November 6.

It is unknown what Magoele was wearing on the day she disappeared.

Police spokesperson Constable Penelope Khulong said her boyfriend reported her missing.

Khulong said the boyfriend alleges that on the evening of November 6, he left his home to go to the shop in their area, while Raesibe Magoele stayed home.

“Everything was normal, and the victim did not mention that she would be going anywhere,” said Khulong.

“When the complainant returned home, he discovered that the victim had left the house and did not indicate where she would be going,” said Khulong.

She said the boyfriend alleges that he looked for Magoele in their neighbourhood, as well as at other relatives homes, but her whereabouts remain unknown.

He added that she was not in a good mental state at the time of her disappearance.

Khulong reminded the public that there is no waiting period before a person can be reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is requested to call Mamelodi East SAPS on 012 815 7079 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Alternatively, members of the public can send information via the MySAPS App.

All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

