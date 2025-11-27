Two robbery suspects arrested after Lyttleton carjacking

Pretoria West police on November 26 apprehended two suspects for hijacking after being alerted of a robbery that took place in Lyttleton.

Police traced and apprehended the suspects in Elandspoort, after they had reportedly robbed a car seller in Lyttleton.

“A robbery occurred at Gladstone Road in the Kloofsig, Lyttelton area, where two suspects pretended to show interest in a vehicle that was advertised for sale, only to brandish a firearm and hold up the owner and steal the vehicle,” said police spokesperson, Constable Sibongile Vuma.

The vehicle, a white Opel Kadette, was then spotted on Maxim Street in Elandspoort, and a quick takedown was executed.

The Pretoria West Crime Prevention Unit arrested and detained both suspects for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and an unlicensed firearm.

The docket will be transferred to Lyttelton SAPS to combine with the Lyttelton station’s case of armed robbery.

Other role players on the scene were Lapua Strike Force, Monitor Net, Proshield Security, FADT, and the Bidvest Airwing.

The vehicle was processed by the Local Criminal Record Centre and taken to the designated Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit and SAPS13 sections.

