Braai competition turns up the heat in the east

On a sunny Saturday morning in Elardus Park, Meat World hosted a lively and competitive braai competition that drew crowds from all corners of Pretoria.

The event, part of the re-launch celebrations at the popular butchery, not only showcased the skills of talented braai enthusiasts but also supported a worthy Pretoria cause: The Haven Care Centre.

The competition saw enthusiastic individuals – both in teams and individually – battling it out for the title.

The contestants were tasked with grilling 20 beef prego rolls, 20 chicken prego rolls, and 20 boerewors rolls, each of which had to be plated beautifully for the judges.

They had four hours to impress the judges with their grilling techniques, creativity, and most importantly, the taste of their creations.

Among the competitors was Jacques Engelbrecht, who won the competition, with Johnny Olivier and his assistant Dee Olivier securing second place.

The competition was fierce, and the judges, including Keagan Malyon, Bryan Hadwell, and Itsholanang Dichabe, were impressed by the culinary prowess on display.

Malyon explained afterwards: “The competition was incredibly close, with only an eight-point difference separating the first and second place finishers.”

Engelbrecht’s skilful braai techniques and his ability to impress with flavour and creativity in each round earned him the coveted first prize: a fridge fully stocked with Meat World products.

Olivier’s excellent presentation and strong overall performance earned him second place, which came with a well-deserved prize of a top-of-the-line braai plus a starter kit.

But the day was not just about who could cook the best meal; it was also about community and camaraderie.

The crowd cheered on the competitors, enjoying the free-flowing entertainment and the mouth-watering smells of braai meat drifting through the air. Performers Neil Somers and Delmarie provided lively music, adding to the festive atmosphere.

A key feature of this event was its support of The Haven Care Centre, a local organisation dedicated to offering safe accommodation and emotional support to individuals who have suffered abuse and abandonment.

The charity has two homes in Hermansstad and Kameeldrift, which provide a safe and caring environment for abandoned and homeless individuals.

Johan Liddle and his team from The Haven were on hand at the event, selling the delicious food prepared by the competitors. The food was a hit, and the proceeds of over R7 000 are going directly to supporting their ongoing work.

The Haven announced their Christmas wish list, with a request for Santa Shoe Boxes to be donated to the charity. These boxes are filled with goodies for children and adults, and donations will ensure that the residents of The Haven enjoy a brighter festive season. Donors can reach out to Johan Liddle at 082 605 7827 to find out more and offer their support.

– Click here to see a video of the relaunch competition:

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

