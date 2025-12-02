Metro runs week-long operation in west targeting illegal tampering

Illegal tampering of municipal services is one of the biggest issues affecting Pretoria West.

Tshwane metro mayor, Dr Nasiphi Moya, said this during an ongoing by-law inspection drive.

Moya said illegal immigrants and unapproved structures on residential properties and hijacked land are contributing factors to the strain placed on the city’s resources.

While working through over 800 job cards in the area, the mayor asserted that this practice is something they aim to crack down on.

“The problem we have is illegal connections, both on water and electricity. This is the work we need to do; we’re continuing for the rest of the week.”

Moya said they are opening dockets where evidence was found that people tampered with city infrastructure.

“The team has been here, we have revenue collection, the TMPD, the business licensing department, water and electricity. That’s the work the team has been busy with; we’re continuing tomorrow up until Friday.

“After Friday, we must review our progress. We said we are camping in Pretoria West, and we’re not going to stop until we clear this place,” Moya said.

Accompanying the Mayor was Health MMC Tshegofatso Mashabela, who said that the current administration wouldn’t allow hijacked buildings to remain breeding grounds for crime and exploitation.

“Those running these buildings illegally must face the consequences, and residents living in unsafe conditions must be protected and regularised through lawful processes.

“Hijacked buildings are not just a housing issue. They are a public safety crisis. They come with illegal water and electricity connections, fire hazards, crime syndicates, and a complete breakdown of order. Pretoria West has exposed the scale of this criminal enterprise,” Mashabela said.

The Health MMC believes that Pretoria West has become a hotspot for hijacked buildings, where criminals and rogue landlords have turned legitimate properties into unsafe, overcrowded slums.

“These buildings are being run like private businesses, with illegal rent collections and no compliance with city regulations.

Mashabela said, “The situation is worsened by massive illegal electricity and water connections that pose deadly risks. Cables run across streets and through yards, powering entire blocks through stolen infrastructure”.

“These illegal networks not only endanger the lives of residents through fire and electrocution hazards but also place an unbearable strain on already damaged city systems,” she said.

She said they saw homes and city buildings turned into makeshift hostels packed with shacks inside yards and corridors.

“This is the result of years of neglect and a failure to enforce the law. Hijacked buildings are a direct attack on the dignity of our people, and we are taking decisive action to reclaim them,” she said.

Watch here: https://x.com/i/status/1995529481239322835.

