Family seeks public’s help to find missing Mamelodi East man

The Mashala family are asking for help in locating Sonty Godwin Mashala (57), who left his home following an argument with his wife on November 3.

The man from Mamelodi East Ext 8 was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black jeans, and brown formal shoes.

Police spokesperson Constable Penelope Khulong said his wife reported him missing.

Khulong said, according to the wife, she had a serious argument with him on the day he went missing.

She stated that after the argument, the victim informed their son that he was leaving to go to work.

“Later that evening, the complainant was surprised that the victim had not returned from work,” said Khulong.

The wife then made contact with the missing man’s uncle, who said that the victim had told him that he needed time away from his home and claimed to be going to Alexandra.

He has not been seen since.

Khulong further said there is no waiting period to report a missing person.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Mamelodi East Police Station on 012 815 7000, Crime Stop on 08600 10 111, or submit information through the MySAPS app.

