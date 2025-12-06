Hospice to attempt world record with 6 000 ribbons

On December 6, four South Africans will unite in Pretoria for a powerful act of remembrance and hope.

Nursing manager Irma Schnetler at Sungardens Hospice said that they are transforming a Renault Duster 4×4 into a moving monument covered with 6 000 unique awareness ribbons in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record.

Led by Stage 4 cancer warrior Billy Cowley, the project will honour thousands of lives touched by serious illness, with each hand-written ribbon carrying a name and a story.

“Ribbons can be sponsored for R30, with all proceeds supporting Pink Drive and Sungardens Hospice.”

Businesses are encouraged to get involved through corporate ribbon challenges.

Lynnwood’s Sungardens Hospice has been serving Pretoria communities since 1986, with a second branch established in Mamelodi in 1994.

According to Schnetler, the non-profit organisation focuses on palliative care, with most patients supported at home by a multidisciplinary team consisting of a doctor, nurse, and social worker.

Patients are referred with their consent, and the team conducts home assessments to determine care needs.

“The hospice operates a small six-bed inpatient unit for patients requiring short-term admission when home care is not enough.”

Once stabilised, patients are discharged with a tailored care plan.

Schnetler added that the psychosocial department provides emotional support and offers bereavement services to families for up to a year after a loved one’s passing.

She added that they also have a day care service that assists patients who are too unwell to be left alone but do not need full-time admission, while the Mamelodi branch continues to focus strongly on home-based care and adherence clubs.

“Sungardens Hospice serves Centurion, Pretoria, and Mamelodi but can assist with out-of-area consultations when needed,” she said.

As an NPO, it relies heavily on community support, including donations and sales from its charity shop.

The hospice accepts donated goods, arranges collections for larger items, and welcomes visitors wanting to learn more about its work.

Schnetler emphasised that the hospice’s mission is to help patients live comfortably and meaningfully despite life-threatening illnesses such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, and neurological diseases.

She credits founder Sheila LeHood for establishing the organisation and notes that general manager Peter van Heerden oversees operations.

“I have worked in palliative care since 2008, and my guiding belief is that it’s not just about dying; it’s about living well with a diagnosis.”

She said financial pressure remains one of the hospice’s biggest challenges, worsened by the aftermath of Covid-19 and the rising number of people without medical aid.

She stated that many patients struggle to afford food and medication, making community donations essential.

The hospice is also in need of reliable vehicles for its team and continues to undertake maintenance and facility improvement projects, supported by targeted donations.

“A newly opened shop aims to expand the hospice’s reach and generate additional funding.”

