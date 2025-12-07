Two-day water shutdown could hit large parts of Pretoria – metro

Residents across Tshwane are urged to prepare for possible widespread water interruptions as Rand Water undertakes a major two-day maintenance shutdown on its Mapleton and Palmiet systems.

The planned work is scheduled from 04:00 on December 13 until 04:00 on December 15 and is expected to affect dozens of reservoirs and meters supplying large parts of the metro.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo stated that the metro received formal notification from Rand Water regarding the essential infrastructure repairs.

He explained that the shutdown will have a broad impact, with many suburbs experiencing reduced water pressure or a complete loss of supply.

Mashigo mentioned that residents should note that the areas listed in Rand Water’s official communication may not encompass all regions that could be affected by the water outage.

Planned Rand Water maintenance to affect Palmiet and Mapleton systems.

To alleviate pressure on the system during the shutdown, the metro has urged residents to:

– Avoid watering gardens

– Refrain from washing cars

– Do not clean driveways or pavements using hosepipes

– Avoid filling swimming pools

– Flush toilets only when necessary

– Close running taps while brushing teeth

– Reduce daily water usage as much as possible

Mashigo emphasised that the city relies on residents’ cooperation.

“We appeal to all residents to conserve water during this time,” he stated.

