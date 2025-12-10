Operation clamps down on illegal immigrants

The municipality has intensified its efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

According to the MMC for Community Safety Hannes Coetzee, this signals a firmer, more co-ordinated approach to enforcing national legislation and safeguarding communities.

Recently, the TMPD conducted an operation and arrested 46 undocumented foreign nationals during targeted operations in Centurion and Wonderboom.

According to Coetzee, the individuals were found to be in contravention of the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act 13 of 2002).

“All detainees were transported to local police stations, where officials from the Department of Home Affairs are currently processing their cases.”

Coetzee said the arrests demonstrate the city’s strengthened resolve to ensure that the metro does not become a haven for undocumented migration and the associated risks it poses.

He said TMPD operations targeting illegal immigration are expected to intensify across all regions as part of a broader plan to restore order, enhance safety, and reinforce consistent application of the law.

Coetzee stressed that Pretoria is a city governed by the Constitution and the laws of South Africa, and all residents – local or foreign – are expected to comply.

“Illegal immigration is not a minor administrative matter,” he said.

“It undermines lawful governance, public safety and the stability of communities. Unregulated movement enables exploitation, criminal syndicates, and places strain on municipal systems meant to serve residents.”

He added that increased enforcement is a direct response to residents’ concerns and a necessary step to ensure that lawfulness becomes the norm across the capital city.

“The metro welcomes foreign nationals who wish to live, work and contribute positively to society, but that must occur within the established legal framework. Those who choose not to comply will face the full might of the law,” Coetzee emphasised.

He concluded by urging all residents to ensure that they are properly documented and operating within the bounds of national legislation.

