Mountain View outage due to cable fault, metro promises infrastructure upgrades

The Tshwane metro has confirmed that a recent power outage, which affected parts of Mountain View, was the result of a cable fault, but assured residents that the electricity supply has since been fully restored.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, technicians identified the fault as a single block outage, not a widespread neighbourhood disruption.

Mashigo said the metro moved swiftly to address the issue, though repair timelines can fluctuate depending on operational pressures.

“The timeline is within 72 hours, depending on the backlog. Please note, power supply has been restored,” he explained.

While there were questions about whether temporary alternatives were considered during the repair period, Mashigo clarified that the metro does make use of contingency measures when possible.

“The metro uses back-feed for block and area outages where possible,” he said, adding that in this case, the outage was limited to a single block rather than affecting multiple streets.

Looking beyond the immediate incident, the metro has outlined several long-term interventions aimed at improving electricity reliability for Mountain View residents.

Mashigo said these measures will focus on strengthening the grid and enhancing security around critical infrastructure.

“Repair ring cables to improve reliability upstream as well as improve on security measures, which can be complemented by patrols,” he stated.

Residents experiencing further issues are urged to report them through official channels to ensure quick response times.

“Customers can report on 012 358 9999, customer care walk-in centres or escalate to their ward councillors,” advised Mashigo.

