ALERT: Officials rush to stabilise Thabo’s Dam wall

Bronkhorstspruit residents are being warned to stay vigilant after a possible dam-wall break was reported at Thabo’s Dam on December 11.

Thabo’s Dam, also known as Anna Steyn Dam, is situated near Bronkhorstspruit.

The Tshwane Emergency Services (EMS) confirmed late on Thursday afternoon that operational teams were actively working to stabilise the dam after concerns over its structural integrity were raised.

At 20:29 on December 11, metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo provided an urgent update on the situation.

“Operational teams are currently opening the sides of the dam wall to increase water flow away from the main structure. This action is intended to reduce pressure on the main dam wall and stabilise the situation,” Mashigo said.

He added that two additional front loader machines were on their way to assist with the widening and deepening of channels to improve water discharge capacity.

Mashigo emphasised that while progress on-site is slow, it is steady, and measurable headway is being made despite the challenging conditions.

“The community is requested to remain on high alert. All previous safety precautions issued by the City of Tshwane Emergency Services remain in full effect.

“Residents, especially those in low-lying areas, are urged to continue monitoring official updates and be prepared to move to higher ground if instructed,” he warned.

The threat is not confined to the dam area and could impact communities like Zithobeni, a few kilometres away.

According to DA councillor Reyaan Uys, the main risk – should the dam wall break – would extend to motorists using the R513 and R568 routes, which are heavily trafficked and recently repaired.

Uys said to Rekord before midnight that emergency teams are continuing to monitor the flow of water after trenches were created on one side of the dam to release pressure.

“The emergency services are still on site, and they are monitoring the flow of water since the dam has been trenched on the other side to release more water to avoid the collapsing of the wall dam. Up to so far, all is still well,” he said.

Uys further explained that the water’s natural flow in a nearby valley would allow it to drain away without posing an immediate threat to nearby communities.

He stressed, however, that the situation remains dynamic and could change if conditions worsen.

“The work continues, and the danger, should the dam wall fail, would primarily be for motorists on the R513 and R568. The water’s natural flow in the valley near the dam means there is currently no immediate threat to residential areas,” Uys said.

Authorities have mapped the potential path of water outflow, noting that it would flow down towards the Bronkhorstpruit River, skirt the outskirts of Bronkhorstspruit town, and continue towards the Cullinan Premier Mine Dam.

Residents in the alert areas, including Schietpoort, Hondrivier, and areas along the Bronkhorstpruit River, are being asked to remain vigilant and ready to act should evacuation orders be issued.

The EMS continues to emphasise that all safety measures previously issued are still in effect.

Officials are monitoring the dam around the clock, using a combination of on-site inspections and mechanical interventions to manage water flow.

While the current measures are helping to reduce pressure on the dam wall, authorities warn that any sudden rainfall or structural deterioration could escalate the risk rapidly.

Local authorities are stressing that the situation should not be underestimated.

“We urge residents to treat this as a serious potential emergency. Please do not ignore evacuation notices or official guidance. Even if the dam appears stable at the moment, conditions can change quickly,” Mashigo said.

For residents in low-lying areas, the metro’s message is clear: prepare to move to higher ground if instructed, and keep monitoring official updates.

Emergency services have advised that all households develop a safety plan, including ready access to essential supplies and a clear evacuation route.

Uys urged the public to remain cautious even as progress is made.

“While operational teams are making measurable headway and everything is currently under control, this is a fluid situation. Residents must remain alert and prepared for any instructions from emergency services,” he said.

