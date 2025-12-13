Pretoria residents urged to use water sparingly as Rand Water maintenance begins

Pretoria residents were urged to use water sparingly on the morning of Saturday, December 13, as the water utility Rand Water embarked on planned maintenance work on its Palmiet and Mapleton systems.

These systems serve various reservoirs across the capital city.

Rand Water’s maintenance was scheduled to start at 04:00 on Saturday and end at 04:00 on Monday, December 15.

Tshwane metro spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, informed Rekord that the affected reservoirs supplied by the Rand Water systems remained at “healthy” levels.

“However, as maintenance continues, supply conditions may change, and prudent water use is critical to sustain adequate water levels across the systems,” Mashigo explained.

He appealed to residents to conserve water and to use it only for essential domestic purposes.

“Residents are encouraged to refrain from watering gardens, filling swimming pools, washing cars, or washing pavements with hosepipes to reduce daily water consumption.”

Mashigo added that Tshwane was continuing to monitor developments in collaboration with Rand Water and would provide verified, accurate information to residents.

“Residents are encouraged to guard against false and misleading information and solely rely on the city’s official platforms for accurate updates,” said Mashigo.

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya also urged residents to conserve water.

“Residents’ water has been stored in reservoirs; please use it responsibly. If we all follow proper guidelines, maintenance will be completed with no service interruptions,” Moya said.

Below are some tips on how to save water:

1. Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth, shaving, or washing your hands.

2. Take shorter showers and use less water if you bathe.

3. Avoid buying bottled water.

4. Sweep outside areas instead of hosing them down with water.

5. Use eco-friendly soaps and cleaning products.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.