Two killed in Centurion collision

Two people died and one was injured in a head-on collision on Old Johannesburg Road near Hennops Road in Centurion on Saturday, December 13.

The incident is reported to have occurred around 12:00.

Cert-SA and other emergency services, including Emergency Medical Solutions and the Tshwane Emergency Services Department, responded to the scene.

According to Cert-SA spokesperson Ruan Heyns, the victims, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third person with moderate injuries was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) has opened an investigation into the exact cause of the accident, and we’re supporting the families of those affected,” said Heyns.

He stated that as the rains continue, motorists are urged to drive cautiously: slow down, keep headlights on, and maintain a safe distance. Safe driving can prevent such incidents.

