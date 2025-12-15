Break-in ends with suspect shot at Nieuw Muckleneuk home

Brooklyn police are investigating a housebreaking incident in Nieuw Muckleneuk after a homeowner allegedly shot a suspected intruder during the early hours of December 12.

According to police spokesperson Johan van Dyk, the complainant reported that he went to bed around midnight after checking that all doors and windows were locked.

At about 01:35, he was woken by a security officer who informed him that the alarm at the residence had been activated.

“He then armed himself with his licensed firearm and first checked his mother’s room before proceeding outside to investigate,” Van Dyk said.

Van Dyk said that upon inspection, the homeowner allegedly found clothing and a screwdriver on the ground that did not belong to him.

He then reportedly saw an unknown man coming out of a storeroom on the property.

Van Dyk said the complainant allegedly fired a warning shot, after which the suspect threw an object at him.

“The complainant then fired a second shot, which struck the suspect in the buttocks,” he said.

Van Dyk said police and emergency services were called to the scene.

“[The suspect] was later transported to hospital where he remains under police guard.”

According to Old East Safety Forum spokesperson Jarad Frimmel, volunteer community responders were dispatched to the residence following reports of an attempted house robbery.

“Upon arrival, our responders found the suspect injured and immediately initiated first aid.

“Reaction officers from multiple security companies assisted in securing the scene and ensuring the safety of everyone present,” Frimmel said.

He added that the suspect was stabilised on scene until Gauteng Emergency Medical Services paramedics arrived and took over treatment.

