The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) and other law enforcement agencies in the metro cracked down on lawlessness on the roads during festive season road safety operations.

The operations saw 115 vehicles discontinued, over 900 handwritten notices issued, and recorded more than 1 300 e-force infringements.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport recorded these law enforcement outcomes through the GTI during intensified operations conducted throughout December.

Working with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and other law enforcement agencies, the aim was to curb lawlessness, remove unsafe vehicles and protect commuters during the festive season.

MEC for the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said the results reflect a firm stance against unsafe and illegal operations on the roads.

Diale Tlabela said the public transport crackdown reveals serious non-compliance.

She said across the province, officers found almost 500 minibuses operating without licence discs and just fewer than 630 drivers without valid driving licences.

Diale Tlabela added that more than 350 minibuses were discontinued due to critical defects.

“These outcomes demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach to lawlessness on our roads. Operators who endanger commuters through non-compliance will be dealt with decisively,” said Diale-Tlabela.

She commended GTI officers for their commitment during the festive season and urged commuters to prioritise safety.

“We call on commuters to use licensed and compliant public transport only. Road safety is a shared responsibility,” she added.

Diale Tlabela said across Gauteng, officers discontinued 410 vehicles, impounded 110 vehicles, and made 88 arrests as part of efforts to curb lawlessness and remove unsafe vehicles.

Johannesburg recorded the highest enforcement activity, with 2 825 e-force infringements, 186 vehicles discontinued, and 39 vehicles impounded.

Ekurhuleni saw 35 arrests, 35 impoundments, and 69 vehicles discontinued, while a further 15 arrests were recorded in Sedibeng.

