Festive season floods ease but danger still looms

Summer rains have once again reminded residents of how quickly everyday life can be disrupted when severe weather strikes.

Widespread flooding during the festive season left roads submerged, vehicles stranded, and emergency teams stretched across the city.

While the worst of the December downpours have passed, residents are still urged to remain alert and cautious, as the rainy season is far from over.

South Africa’s rainy season typically occurs during the summer months from November to March and is associated with intense thunderstorms, flash floods, and rising river levels across much of the country.

Although the Tshwane metro is taking proactive steps to prepare for heavy rainfall and mitigate flood risks in Centurion, residents in the area also have a role to play in keeping themselves and their families safe as weather conditions remain unpredictable.

Residents who experienced the effects of flooding first-hand during December say the festive season served as a reminder of how conditions can deteriorate when heavy rain sets in.

In Olievenhoutbosch, Nontsikelelo Manqunyana said the heavy rainfall forced her to be constantly alert.

She said she made a conscious effort to keep her family indoors during heavy rain, avoided flooded paths and ensured that children did not play near streams or open areas where water collects.

“When it rains heavily here, the water moves very fast, and there are places with no proper stormwater drains, so I always make sure we stay inside and away from the roads and streams,” she said.

Manqunyana added that she closely follows weather warnings and community updates to decide when it is safe to move around the area.

She said the danger became even more real after seeing reports that a man was found dead next to a flooded river in Olievenhoutbosch Ext 19 on December 21.

She stated that the news frightened her and reinforced the need to prioritise safety.

“When I saw that someone had died near the river, I knew that this rain was not something to take lightly. It made me think about my children and how easily something can go wrong,” she said.

She explained that going forward, she plans to remain cautious throughout the rest of the rainy season by limiting unnecessary travel during storms and making sure her family understands the risks associated with floodwaters.

In Raslouw, resident Sheldonique Williams said flooded roads make daily life extremely difficult and sometimes dangerous.

She explained that when roads become submerged, travelling becomes nearly impossible, especially during peak hours.

“When the roads flood, you can’t tell how deep the water is, and it becomes stressful just trying to get to work or back home. Traffic also comes to a standstill, forcing motorists to turn back or take long alternative routes,” she said.

Williams noted that the situation worsens when multiple roads are affected at the same time, leaving residents affected.

She said the flooding, now experienced almost every December, highlights how vulnerable road users are during heavy rainfall.

Her concerns come after the numerous incidents reported across Centurion during the festive season, when emergency teams were kept busy responding to weather-related emergencies.

On December 21, the CERT-SA Centurion crew responded to reports of a vehicle trapped in floodwaters on Rooihuiskraal Road.

“A middle-aged man and his elderly father were safely rescued from the vehicle by rescue teams, and no serious injuries were reported,” said CERT-SA spokesperson Ruan Heyns at the time.

Heyns noted that ongoing heavy rainfall resulted in several roads across Centurion becoming flooded, prompting an urgent appeal to motorists and residents to exercise extreme caution.

He warned that people should not attempt to cross flooded roads or bodies of water, explaining that floodwaters are highly dangerous and unpredictable.

“Even water that appears shallow can hide strong currents, debris, or washed-away road surfaces, all of which pose a serious risk to life. Floodwaters are highly dangerous and unpredictable, and claim lives every year when warnings are ignored,” said Heyns.

He urged residents to avoid affected areas, obey road closures and report emergencies immediately, stressing that responsible decision-making is critical to ensuring the safety of both the public and emergency responders.

In the same day, several streets across Centurion were identified as flooded, including the End and Rabie intersection, Witstinkhout and End streets, as well as Blackwoods, Nellmapius in Irene, and Lyttelton roads in Clubview.

Rooihuiskraal in Rooihuiskraal, Mimosa in Heuweloord, and Lenchen roads north and south in the Centurion CBD were also among the many affected areas.

Flooding was also reported in Raslouw, with rising water levels near the Hennops River from West Avenue, while a bridge and section of road collapsed on Amampondo Drive due to heavy rainfall.

The low-water bridge on Smuts Avenue was also affected, prompting calls for caution as conditions continued to deteriorate.

In response to ongoing flood risks during the rainy season, the Tshwane metro previously outlined efforts aimed at reducing the impact of heavy rainfall, particularly along the Hennops River and in the Centurion Lake catchment areas.

MMC for Corporate and Shared Services Kholofelo Morodi explained last year in October that the metro had implemented careful planning and proactive measures to safeguard residents and infrastructure.

“Following the severe flooding incident that affected the Centurion Hotel in December 2019, we have been working tirelessly to ensure such events are prevented in the future,” said Morodi.

She explained that a key intervention has been the work of the Hennops River and Centurion Lake Rehabilitation Task Team, which implemented a desiltation plan to mitigate flood risks.

Morodi said truckloads of silt and sand had been removed from Centurion Lake since September 2021, helping to prevent flooding within the lake itself.

However, she acknowledged that flooding continues to occur up- and downstream, largely due to debris blockages at low-lying bridges.

The Tshwane Emergency Services was also on high alert last month after intense thunderstorms led to widespread flooding across the city.

Officials have confirmed that services remain on alert as the rainy season continues.

