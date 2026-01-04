Level 5 Severe Storm Warning for Pretoria TODAY

Pretoria residents have been urged to remain indoors after a Level 5 severe storm warning was issued for today, with heavy rain, strong winds and possible flooding expected.

The SA Weather Services (SAWS) said the high-level warning is in place from midday to midnight on Sunday.

It furthermore warned that severe weather conditions could pose a serious risk to life and injuries, with possible damage or loss of infrastructure and settlements, both formal and informal, as well as disruptions to essential municipal services, including education, health, communication, and power supply.

The warning also highlighted the risk of flooding on roads, in settlements, and in low-lying areas, which could result in the closure of bridges and major routes, while fallen trees may block roads and further disrupt traffic and emergency response efforts.

“If possible, stay indoors away from metal objects. Postpone or delay travel arrangements. If possible, keep in contact with your local disaster manager, council leader, or listen to the radio for updates.”

The Tshwane Emergency Service previously offered the following safety tips:

If possible, stay indoors and avoid metal objects that conduct electricity, such as barbed wire fences and power lines, which may be struck by lightning.

Avoid outdoor activities like fishing or playing golf during storms, as fishing rods and golf clubs can attract lightning.

Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during a thunderstorm.

Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams, as conditions can change rapidly and become life-threatening.

