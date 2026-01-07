Surge in abuse of men, predicts local traditional healer

More needs to be done to train South African police officers to handle gender-based violence cases where men are victims.

This is according to local traditional healer, Solly ‘Baba Mahlasela’ Mathebula from Mamelodi East’s Ext 4, who has predicted that 2026 would see more men falling victim to violence at the hands of their wives and partners.

According to Baba Mahlasela, his prediction included a rise in HIV and TB cases recorded at local health care facilities.

He also foresees that crime in Mamelodi will increase, including ATM bombings at patrol garages, hijackings and heists.

“The issue of drugs is not going anywhere as consumption among the youth will rise and they will end up attacking their parents,” he said.

He said four high schools in Mamelodi East will produce good matric results, and he was happy with the performance of all matriculants in Mamelodi.

He warned that gangsterism in Mamelodi was “not going anywhere as the gangs will continue fighting for territory and upcoming community projects worth millions of rands”.

“Residents will remain unhappy with the justice system, claiming suspects are arrested today, released the following day.”

He predicted that the ANC would do well in the upcoming local municipal elections. He also predicted former ministers, businessmen, CEOs and soccer bosses will be arrested.

He assured taxi commuters there will be no violence in Mamelodi, but instead warned of a national taxi strike. He added that the Mamelodi taxi association is doing a good job in fighting and supporting the community by offering free transport to funerals and donating to local schools.

In terms of the economy, South Africa is still struggling. “The richer will remain rich, and the poor will remain poor.”

In sports, Baba Mahlasela said the Bafana Bafana squad will reach the group stages in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and that Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will compete for the number one spot in the DSTV Premiership league.

The national cricket team will also reach the knockout stages of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“The real killers of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain, Senzo Meyiwa, will soon be arrested.”

Internationally, he foresees that US President Donald Trump will continue fighting with Venezuela and its president with the aim of ‘taking almost everything’. He also predicted possible tension between the US and South Africa.

Baba Mahlasela is a well-known traditional healer from Mamelodi and has been a practising sangoma for more than 20 years. He made headlines for training young white Sangoma Kyle Todd as well as for predicting many Covid-19-linked deaths in 2021.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel