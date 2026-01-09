One killed in early morning crash on N14 near Jean Avenue in Centurion

A fatal crash in the early hours of Friday morning claimed the life of a man after his vehicle was involved in a collision along the N14 in Centurion.

CERT-SA spokesperson Ruan Heynes said the organisation’s Centurion crew was dispatched to the scene on the N14 North, past the Jean Avenue off-ramp just after midnight.

“Emergency responders arrived to find that the driver of a light motor vehicle was trapped inside the wreckage,” he said.

According to Heynes, despite the efforts of emergency services on scene, the driver was declared dead.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear at this time, and the South African Police Service has opened an investigation.”

He also expressed appreciation for the co-ordinated response from multiple emergency and support services who assisted at the scene.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the TMPD, Tshwane Emergency Services Department, Netcare 911, SAPS, Scorpion Risk Services, PRSS Security, Precision Towing, FirstHelp Forensic and all other services for their assistance.”

In light of the incident, Heynes urged motorists to exercise increased caution when driving at night.

He noted that reduced visibility at night can make it difficult for drivers to spot pedestrians, slow-moving trucks or stationary vehicles, particularly on roads with limited lighting.

“Reduce speed, maintain safe following distances, and stay alert at all times,” he added.

