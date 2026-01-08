Mother and daughter (2) in ICU after horrific N4 accident

A mother and her two-year-old daughter are in a critical condition in the ICU after a horrific crash on the N4 highway in Bronkhorstspruit, where the family’s four-year-old boy was killed at the scene.

The horrific accident happened on Wednesday on the N4 near Bronkhorstspruit.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services extricated three occupants from the wreckage, with a mother and another child being airlifted to a nearby medical facility, while the second child was declared dead at the scene.

The mother, Nina Botha, and her husband, Divan, and their two children, Noah (4) and Avery (2), had recently relocated to Pretoria.

Nina and the children were believed to be travelling to Witbank when the accident occurred.

Noah was killed in the accident while Avery and Nina were rushed to a nearby hospital.

A family member told Rekord on Thursday morning that both Nina and two-year-old Avery are still in the hospital, fighting for their lives, after viral social media posts sparked speculation that Avery had died.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said the department was alerted via its Emergency Command Centre to a crash on the N4 near Bronkhorstspruit. Firefighters found that a vehicle had lost control and extricated three occupants from the wreck.

She said a mother and one child were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment, while the second child was declared dead at the scene.

The South African Police Service and Tshwane Metro Police Department have since taken over the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

