Tshwane technicians work to restore power amid widespread outages

Tshwane metro technicians are diligently working to restore electricity across several areas affected by a widespread power outage in the capital city.

Key substations impacted include Koedoespoort, Erasmuskloof, Wingate, Watloo, Wapadrand, Garsfontein, and Mooikloof.

According to the metro, technical teams have isolated a faulty medium-voltage main feeder cable (No. 2) between the Wingate and Erasmuskloof substations.

Power has since been restored to most affected consumers. However, Erasmuskloof Substation Panel 6, which supplies Armscor, remains without power due to an overload condition.

Official statements from the metro indicate that teams are monitoring the load while tests are being rescheduled to pinpoint the exact fault on the medium-voltage feeder cable.

Additionally, it was communicated via the service delivery update WhatsApp channel that the outage at Wingate Substation was caused by fallen medium-voltage fuses.

Areas Affected:

In Region 6, the affected areas include Shere, Faerie Glen, Boardwalk, Boardwalk Meander, Onbekend, Garsfontein, parts of Faerie Glen and Waterkloof Glen, Lynnwood Glen, Wingate Park, Waltloo, and Nellmapius Extensions 1 and 4.

Areas supplied by Koedoespoort Substation affected include parts of East Lynne and Jan Niemand Park, specifically streets around Stegman, Baviaanspoort, McLaren, Jan Fiskaal, Badenhorst, and Kompanie.

The metro has stated that the estimated time of restoration for several affected areas remains unknown.

However, operations teams have completed repairs on two medium-voltage cables, despite attempts to re-energise the system resulting in tripping at Koedoespoort Substation.

At Waltloo Substation, an explosion at Panel 7 caused carbon emissions into the bus bars, while Main Feeder No. 1 supplying Nellmapius Substation was found to be faulty, for which a test permit has been issued.

Waltloo and Nellmapius Extensions 1 and 4 remain affected.

In Silverton Extension 5, a blown high-tension cable termination resulted in a block outage affecting Kokkewiet, Flamink, and surrounding streets.

Tshwane confirmed that repairs here have been completed and power was restored by 19:00 on Saturday, January 10.

Furthermore, the Willows Substation has also been affected by the ongoing power outage, impacting areas such as Brummeria, Die Wilgers, Equestria, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Manor, Lynnwood Ridge, Murrayfield, Navors, and Val de Grace.

Residents in these areas are currently experiencing electricity interruptions as technicians continue their restoration work.

According to the metro, while electricity has been restored to some areas, technicians are still engaged in repair work across the city. No estimated time of restoration has been provided for all remaining affected areas.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel