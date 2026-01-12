Metro investigates as Pretoria east residents struggle with water outages

The Tshwane metro is still investigating the cause of a major pipe burst, which affected Constantia, parts of Garsfontein, and Persequor Park. Some of these areas are still facing prolonged outages.

The Constantia Park incident occurred on January 6 at the corner of January Masilela Drive and Rover Road.

Repairs were completed the following day by the metro’s Water and Sanitation maintenance teams.

Additional suburbs were briefly affected after the damaged section was isolated, and the Constantia Park low-level reservoir was temporarily shut down for less than than five hours to allow for safe repairs.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the exact cause of the burst is still under investigation.

“Our technical teams have completed on-site assessments and are reviewing all possible contributing factors to ensure we fully understand what happened and to prevent a recurrence,” said Mashigo.

Ward councillor Andrew Lesch said the sudden burst initially left residents bracing for a lengthy outage.

“The team was on site but could not do anything at that stage because the pipe was still flowing and the pressure was too high,” he said.

“Bulk Water had to be called in to assist, and the situation was escalated to the regional head of water and sanitation.”

Meanwhile, in Persequor Park, residents have been without water since December 12, despite lodging multiple service requests.

Ward councillor Siobhan Muller said some households are now on their fourth reference number, yet supply has not been restored.

“When I followed up on January 8, the call centre told me the job was closed,” Muller said. The latest reference number was created on January 12.

In a separate incident, a massive fire hydrant burst at 306 Freesia Street in Lynnwood Ridge late on Thursday night caused flooding at a local business.

Shop owner Susan Steinbach said they discovered the burst just after 22:00, reported it, and remained on the premises overnight.

Although significant stock was lost, Steinbach said the shop was open for business the next morning.

Residents are urged to continue using water sparingly while the metro monitors the network to prevent further disruptions.

